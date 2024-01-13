Toronto police say they have arrested four people on a highway overpass located near a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood that has become the site of recurring pro-Palestinian protests in recent weeks.

In a post Saturday afternoon on X, formerly Twitter, the Toronto Police Service said four people “have been arrested and removed from the bridge.”

The post did not provide any other details and Toronto police did not immediately respond to questions on the incident.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw has previously said pro-Palestinian protests at the Avenue Road bridge had become too volatile. He said it could become a chokepoint where counter-protesters may seek to occupy the same space, which could lead to violence between the two camps.

He also said these protests are striking fear into the heart of one of the city’s nearby Jewish neighbourhoods, where the residents have made it clear that they feel intimidated.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters also rallied in front of federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly‘s home Saturday in Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the protest was peaceful and no one was arrested.