Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow delivers her first media availability after being sworn in at Toronto City Hall, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Toronto City Council announced more funding to shelter asylum seekers on July 19.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Toronto is opening up hotel rooms for 150 asylum seekers who have been sleeping outside for the past several weeks after the city received a pledge for $97-million from the federal government, but Mayor Olivia Chow said more support is needed to respond to the growing demand.

City council unanimously approved a plan Wednesday, brought forward by Ms. Chow, to address the growing demand for shelter from refugee claimants arriving in Toronto. The measures approved by council include spending $6.67-million this year on a rent benefit program for low-income households that will be matched by the provincial government.

The city’s shelter system has roughly 9,000 spaces and is full most nights, as upwards of 100 asylum seekers, mostly from African countries, have been staying outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake centre. The city, provincial government and Ottawa have been publicly fighting over who is responsible for footing the bill to provide more shelter.

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced the federal funding earlier this week as part of a $210-million extension of the Interim Housing Assistance Program until March, 2024.

Asylum seekers have continued to arrive in Toronto and surrounding municipalities in recent months despite the March closing of Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing where asylum seekers were previously able to enter Canada and make refugee claims.

The city is looking for space to provide shelter for another 100 asylum seekers. The city said with the shelter system at capacity, more than 300 people are being turned away each night with more than half being refugee claimants.

Ms. Chow’s plan includes calling on Ottawa to open a refugee reception area near Pearson International Airport as well as provide $26.7-million in rent supplements for those seeking permanent housing.

Council is also asking city staff to develop an outreach strategy to encourage residents to open up their homes to refugee claimants seeking shelter. These residents would be able to receive financial support through the rent supplement program, Ms. Chow said.

Senior officials from all levels of government met multiple times over the past week to come up with a plan to address the immediate need while also sorting out a long-term strategy.

Speaking with reporters ahead of her first council meeting on Wednesday, Ms. Chow said the federal funding is a welcome first step, but more support is needed.

“We know that Torontonians are generous. We know that together we can be welcoming for refugee claimants so they have the dignity, so they don’t have to sleep on the street in the middle of a rainstorm,” she said.

In a joint statement Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ms. Chow called on Ottawa to provide funding for the rent supplement program. Ms. Chow said the contributions by the city and province will help provide permanent housing for more than 1,350 households and in turn free up space in the shelter system.

The city’s portion will use funds from the tax stabilization reserve, which officials have previously warned has been mostly allocated to other projects.

“We must do more and we must do more quickly to fix this crisis. We urgently call on the federal government to join us in supporting these vulnerable newcomers,” the statement from Ms. Chow and Mr. Ford said.

Toronto isn’t the only city in the province facing the increased demand. Ontario’s Big City Mayors called for an urgent meeting with the federal government to find immediate solutions.

In his announcement a day earlier, Mr. Fraser called on the province and municipalities to step up and build strategies to support asylum seekers into their housing plans. There are an estimated 4,000 asylum seekers requiring support in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Those who were sleeping on the streets of Toronto for the last few weeks were sheltered on Monday at two North York churches, organized by Black-led community groups who have been calling for governments to take action. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $60,000 to provide food and clothing to those without shelter.