Open this photo in gallery: The wreckage following a Jan. 23 plane crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories.HO/The Canadian Press

Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.

The Transportation Safety Board has released photos from the scene showing the wreckage of the charter plane in a heavily wooded area.

The agency says this kind of investigation is generally completed within 15 months.

The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream, was headed Tuesday morning to the Diavik Diamond Mine, northeast of Yellowknife.

It crashed just after takeoff, killing four mine workers and two crew members.

The lone survivor, another mine worker, was airlifted to hospital in Yellowknife.