U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.

A single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville on Monday, killing all five people aboard.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board said the flight originated in Ontario and three of the passengers were children.

In a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot tells air traffic controllers that his engine has shut down, he has overflown John C. Tune airport and has circled around in an attempt to land.

A runway is cleared at the airport, but the pilot says the plane has already descended to 1,600 feet and that he’s too far away and isn’t going to make it.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee but would not disclose any details due to privacy considerations.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has assigned a representative to the U.S.-led investigation.

Authorities in Nashville did not have any updates Wednesday regarding the identities of the people on the plane.

The plane was based at the Brampton Flight Centre, which is owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, said its general manager, Allan Paige. He could not say whether the plane took off from there, however, as the airport is uncontrolled and does not have flight records.

The Canadian Civil Aircraft Register shows the aircraft was registered to a numbered company as of last July. The business is registered to an address in Vaughan, Ont., according to provincial business records.

