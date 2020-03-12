Trudeau in self-isolation as wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested for new coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to West Block on Parliament Hill after a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 11, 2020. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is being tested for the COVID-19 virus and the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving the results, the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday.

Ms. Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever on Wednesday and she is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, the office said in a statement.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself,” it said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”

Mr. Trudeau’s meeting with provincial and territorial premiers will be postponed, the office added, citing the evolving COVID-19 situation across Canada.

The Prime Minister is planning to spend the day in briefings, calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders about the novel coronavirus.

His office said it will continue to base all decisions on the best evidence, science and advice from highly-trained medical professionals and public health officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is seeking further information from the United States before deciding whether to follow their lead and suspend flights from Europe.

Canadian officials began conversations with the U.S. government Wednesday night after President Donald Trump announced the suspension. Canada was not informed in advance, she said.

Ms. Freeland told CBC News Thursday morning that there are no immediate plans to ban inbound flights from Europe, and Ottawa is relying on the advice of its public health officials.

“When it comes to people coming into our country, we are constantly reviewing what is happening at Canada’s border,” she said. "We already have enhanced screening in place for people arriving from countries where there is a bigger outbreak … and we are constantly reviewing what we are doing at the borders.”

Asked if she is concerned that the U.S. could close the land border if Canada doesn’t suspend flights, Ms. Freeland said, “I certainly wouldn’t make predictions about the future behaviour and decisions of other countries.

“It is very important for us to have a good conversation with the U.S. about our shared border,” she said.

At this point, there are no plans to cancel this week’s meeting of Indigenous leaders and premiers that is being held Thursday and Friday.

“It is not a very large gathering and the public health advice in general is that we need to be most thoughtful about larger gatherings,” she said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that premiers will be discussing Canada’s potential response to the U.S. travel restrictions with the Prime Minister and Ms. Freeland during this week’s two days of meetings.

“I’m not going to answer for the rest of the country, but we have to be vigilant and keep an eye on our borders, make sure that we’re doing proper screening, but we’ll be in discussions about this with the prime minister and the premiers,” he told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa Thursday morning. “We have to look at this as North America… It’s absolutely critical that we keep the borders open and have the trade flowing back and forth.”

Mr. Ford said it is a time for all governments in Canada to work together in responding to the virus and he praised the level of cooperation that has taken place so far.

The Ontario premier restated his government’s requests for the federal government to permanently increase the rate of growth of health transfers and to support the province’s proposed infrastructure projects.

Mr. Ford was asked to comment on how families may be affected by March break plans.

The premier said he wants families and their children to “have a good time” during March Break.

“Go away, have a good time, enjoy yourself,” Mr. Ford said in Ottawa.

With files from Billy Curry, Jeff Gray and Marieke Walsh

