Open this photo in gallery: The 'One Fare' program, introduced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government, will now integrate the TTC with local transit operators across the Greater Toronto Area.Nathan Denette/CP

Beginning Monday, transit riders in the Greater Toronto Area will only have to pay a single fare when transitioning between GO Transit, the TTC, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, and York Region Transit.

The “One Fare” program, introduced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government, will integrate Toronto’s fare system with transit operators in Durham, Brampton, Mississauga, and York Region. It eliminates the standard double fare, and charges riders for just one transit trip – even if they take multiple buses, subways or streetcars across different cities.

“This program will be a game changer for transit riders,” Mr. Ford said at a press conference in February. “It will provide people with more transit options and more convenience.”

The program was first implemented two years ago between GO Transit and a number of municipal transit agencies. The TTC is the latest agency to be brought into the program.

How does it work? Here’s what to know about the “One Fare” program.

How does the “One Fare” program work?

Riders will be charged the price of the more expensive fare when they make a trip with GO Transit, the TTC, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, and York Region Transit using PRESTO, credit, debit card or PRESTO in Google Wallet. For example, riders won’t be additionally charged for trips connecting between TTC and GO Transit.

Riders must tap on and off using the same card to get the single fare rate. The TTC will automatically calculate a 100 per cent discount and apply it to their PRESTO card, credit, or debit card.

Transfers are valid for two hours for trips started on local transit and within three hours of the start of a GO Transit trip.

“That means someone living in Barrie can take a Barrie Transit bus to the GO Station, ride the GO Train to here, Downsview Park Station, and take the subway to the TMU campus, all with one fare,” Ford said at a Feb. 5 press conference.

Ontario’s One Fare Program will make transferring from one transit system to another more simple, convenient and affordable. Here’s how it works. pic.twitter.com/TdCa6TXZAE — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) February 19, 2024

Who does the program apply to?

The program applies to young people, adults, postsecondary students, seniors and TTC fair discount pass customers. Children ages 12 and under travel for free on the TTC.

Is Toronto’s UP Express included in the program?

The UP Express, a transit line that runs between Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and Union Station, is not included in the program. According to the TTC website, the decision is due to “added technical requirements” that would have prolonged the rollout.

Can riders use Apple Wallet to pay?

At this time, the program isn’t supported in Apple Wallet – Metrolinx says they’re working on it.

How much will the program save the average rider?

The TTC says that the program will offer significant savings, estimating that riders transferring between the TTC and GO Transit will save $3.30 on a single trip. Riders travelling between the TTC and GO Transit five days a week can save about $33 a week and up to $1,650 per year. Meanwhile, riders travelling between TTC and York Region Transit can save up to $35.90 per week and up to $1,795 per year.

The Ontario government estimates the plan will save the average commuter who uses two transit agencies about $1,600 per year.

How much will the program cost, and who will cover it?

The province says it will fully fund the program, which will cost $67-million in the first year to implement.

With reports from The Canadian Press