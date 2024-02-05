Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference at a TTC subway station in Toronto on Feb. 5.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province will subsidize public transit trips so riders can avoid paying double fares when transferring between transit agencies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Ford says this will save the average commuter who uses two transit agencies about $1,600 per year.

The “One Fare” program applies to transfers between GO Transit, the Toronto Transit Commission, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay and York Region Transit.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow calls the move a “Godsend.”

The province says it will fully fund the program, which will cost $67 million in the first year to implement.

The consolidated fare system will launch on Feb. 26.