Saskatoon police have charged two boys aged 12 and 13 with manslaughter in the death of another 12-year-old boy earlier this week.

The charges come after police were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to reports that a boy was seriously injured.

The 12-year-old died a short time later in hospital.

Police said two youths and an adult were taken into custody.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys are also facing four weapons-related charges.

Police did not provide updated information on the adult.