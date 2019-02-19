Two people found without vital signs following morning shooting in Toronto

Police say two people with serious injuries are being rushed to hospital following a shooting in northwest Toronto.
They say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m., and found one male and one female victim.
Police initially said the people were found without vital signs.
They say the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been confirmed.
They say there’s no information on suspects.
