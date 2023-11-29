U.S. authorities say they have found links between an alleged plot to kill a Canadian-American Sikh activist in New York and the slaying of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey earlier this year.

A criminal indictment unsealed in New York Wednesday says a man accused of arranging the killing-for-hire of Sikhs for Justice legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun told an undercover officer less than two weeks before Mr. Nijjar’s death that there was a “big target” in Canada.

A few days before Mr. Nijjar’s death, the same man – identified by U.S. prosecutors as Nikhil Gupta – said “we will be needing one good team in Canada.”

Mr. Gupta later told the undercover officer – who he thought was a potential hit man – that Mr. Nijjar was “#4, #3″ among the targets in Canada and the United States.

The alleged U.S. plot echoed claims by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Mr. Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader who was shot outside a temple in Surrey, B.C., in June.

The Indian government has denied any involvement in Mr. Nijjar’s death and the public allegation caused a diplomatic rift between Canada and India, while raising questions about whether Canada’s closest allies would support this stand of calling out India for potential extraterritorial killings.

