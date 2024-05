Open this photo in gallery: Pope Francis, right, and the Archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix, celebrate Mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec on July 28, 2022.Supplied/Getty Images

An investigation commissioned by the Vatican has concluded a senior leader of Quebec’s Roman Catholic Church did not commit sexual misconduct.

The allegations against Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec City, emerged in January when he was named as an alleged perpetrator in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by clergy and staff.

More coming.