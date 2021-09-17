 Skip to main content
Canada

Western University students protest 'culture of misogyny' with walkout

Nicole Thompson
London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The school plans to create a task force that will take 'a comprehensive look' at student safety.

Hundreds of students at Western University have walked out of classes to protest what they call a “culture of misogyny” on campus after a series of sexual assault allegations surfaced in recent days.

A large crowd has gathered outside the London, Ont., school’s University College building where some students have written “love letters to survivors.”

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus recently.

Western University reveals new measures to fight sexual violence on campus: ‘We clearly have a culture problem’

Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.

The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those online allegations.

Western announced yesterday that it will require students in residence to take training sessions on sexual violence and consent as it works to address what it describes as a problematic campus culture.

The measure is part of a new action plan that will also see the university hire 100 new “safety ambassadors” – a mix of upper-year undergraduates and graduate students who will work overnight in residences.

The school also plans to create a task force that will take “a comprehensive look” at student safety.

The province said Thursday that post-secondary institutions would have to update their sexual violence policies to better support students who come forward with complaints.

Students who report sexual violence should not be disciplined for breaking school rules about alcohol and drug use at the time of an alleged incident, and questions on sexual history should not be part of the reporting process, the province said.

Eunice Oladejo, the vice president of external affairs with Western’s University Students’ Council, said the change is a good first step.

“This will make survivors feel more comfortable in the reporting and disclosure process, because as we know, there is stigma around it,” Oladejo said.

The series of allegations at Western came to light as the school also dealt with the death of one of its students in an off-campus incident.

Gabriel Neil, an 18-year-old in his first week at school, died after being assaulted just off campus last Friday, police have said.

“Student are grieving, students are processing, but there’s also a lot of variation and anger and momentum to see change on campus,” said Ziyana Kotadia, vice president of university affairs with the Western student council.

