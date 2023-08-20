The latest on Canadian wildfires The break that firefighters defending the capital of the Northwest Territories got at the start of the weekend due to rainy weather is expected to end today, while more than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area. Emergency resources N.W.T. residents who need to evacuate can register with the territory. Those seeking more information about evacuations and wildfire updates can check online or call 1-844-259-1793. Smoke or fire can be reported to 1-877-698-3473.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is asking evacuees to register through B.C.’s provincial portal. Residents can check an interactive map to check if their home is under evacuation order.

West Kelowna and Central Okanagan residents can visit the B.C. government website for more information. Find updates from our reporters below.

7:20 a.m. ET

Cooler, wet weather that helped firefighters in NWT expected to end today

The break that firefighters defending the capital of the Northwest Territories got at the start of the weekend due to rainy weather is expected to end today, as temperatures are forecast to climb into the 20s.

Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick told a news conference Saturday night that the “fire’s taken a nap” and it’s “going to wake up” as temperatures rise today.

The blaze, which prompted the evacuation of almost all 20,000 residents Yellowknife, remained about 15 kilometres from the community yesterday.

Health Minister Julie Green told the news conference the ramp down of services at the city’s hospital is complete, with the emergency department remaining open for firefighters and other essential workers.

Sadly, Green says one patient died during preparations for transport out of the city, which she says was “an expected death” although she wouldn’t provide details, citing confidentiality.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson says that over the last week, 68 per cent of the territory’s population has been evacuated due to fires.

Seven other N.W.T. communities were also under evacuation orders, forcing thousands more people out of their homes.

Many evacuees have travelled to different areas of Alberta and up to 3,000 were being flown to Manitoba.

No date has been set for anyone to return.

– The Canadian Press

A man sits in the parking lot outside an evacuation centre for those forced from their homes due to wildfires, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 1 of 12

7:15 a.m. ET

Battle continues against Okanagan region wildfires

The fire fight on both shores of Lake Okanagan continues after the British Columbia government brought in travel restrictions to free up space for thousands of evacuees who have been forced out of their homes.

More than 30,000 people are under evacuation orders in the Kelowna and West Kelowna area, and while firefighters have said recent calmer and cooler conditions helped in the fight, they are expecting difficult days ahead.

About 200 firefighters, including representation for departments around the province, are battling the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire, which was last measured at 105 square kilometres.

On Saturday, the province brought in restrictions on travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodations like hotels and campgrounds in several communities in the Okanagan.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said those accommodations are no longer available for anything other than essential travel so the rooms can be available for firefighters and evacuees.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier David Eby discussed the wildfire situation Saturday, and Trudeau’s office says the prime minister promised to provide all necessary aid from the federal government.

The BC Wildfire Service lists more than 380 active wildfires burning in the province including 14 that are considered “of note” meaning they are highly visible or threatening public safety.

– The Canadian Press

8:37 p.m. ET, Aug. 19

Vancouver issues air quality advisory and Trudeau promises aid to B.C.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an air quality advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke.

It says the concentrations are expected to become elevated this evening and into tomorrow morning. It is expected to last until there is a change in the weather.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also says he convened a meeting of the incident response group, made up of ministers and senior officials, on Saturday to discuss the importance of making additional resources available in B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

Trudeau also spoke with B.C. Premier David Eby about the wildfires in his province and promised to provide all necessary aid from the federal government.

– The Canadian Press

4:41 p.m. ET, Aug. 19

B.C. orders fire-zone travel bans as evacuations soar over 30,000

British Columbia imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones on Saturday after evacuee numbers doubled to 30,000 or more

Premier David Eby put evacuee numbers at 35,000, although Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said it was 30,000, with a further 36,000 on evacuation alert.

Evacuee numbers stood at 15,000 late Friday when Eby announced a provincewide state of emergency in response to the fires.

What’s the difference between an evacuation alert and an evacuation order in Canada?

Eby says the scale of the evacuations means the government is issuing an order to restrict travel to fire-affected areas to ensure accommodation is available for evacuees and emergency personnel.

Ma said the latest order, effective immediately until Sept. 4, restricted travel for anyone planning to stay in temporary accommodation in Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

Eby added that Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has also authorized emergency provisions to allow municipal RCMP resources to be deployed to evacuated areas and secure empty properties.

– The Canadian Press

A wildfire near Kelowna, B.C. has lead to evacuations and Premier David Eby declared a state of emergency Friday as hundreds more fires burn across the province. The Globe and Mail

3:23 p.m. ET, Aug. 19

New water restrictions announced in West Kelowna

West Kelowna City is announcing a do not consume order for the Rose Valley water system and stage four water restrictions for the city as a whole.

This means that all outdoor use of water is now banned in West Kelowna. Agricultural users in the area are being encouraged to reduce consumption where they can, according to officials.

A number of homes in the Rose Valley neighbourhood burned yesterday. As a result, water is freely flowing from those structures, draining local reservoirs.

“We need to conserve what little water remains in those reservoirs for firefighting purposes,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said earlier today. “I need the water in those reservoirs. Please reduce your consumption.”

The RCMP also announced that multiple drones have been spotted in fire zones in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

“If a drone is in the area, you will ground a helicopter,” said Superintendent Kara Triance of the Kelowna detachment. “We need that airspace. It is illegal to fly a drone in an emergency where we are fighting fires. Please keep your drones out of the area so we can fight this fire.”

– Nancy Macdonald

12:03 p.m. ET, Aug. 19

Red Cross launches donation appeal for B.C. fire relief

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal to help support people affected by the wildfires threatening communities and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

Donations to the British Columbia Fires Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts and could also be used for preparedness and risk reduction for future provincial disasters.

Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

– The Canadian Press