7:45 a.m. ET

B.C. fires grow, destroy properties as Kelowna-area evacuations continue

The wildfire battle in British Columbia continues today, focusing on the central Okanagan, where flames tore through West Kelowna suburbs and forced the evacuation of neighbouring Kelowna’s University of B.C. campus.

The fire fight in the Interior is the epicentre for a battle against hundreds of fires across B.C. that have prompted the declaration of a provincewide state of emergency and forced the evacuation of about 15,000 people.

Fire officials say the intense McDougall Creek wildfire has destroyed a significant number of properties in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund told a news conference yesterday the battle against the wildfire was like “100 years of firefighting.”

BC Wildfire Service spokesman Cliff Chapman says high winds and lightning that swept across the province in recent days ignited and kindled dangerous fires in areas beyond the central Okanagan.

He says a fire in the Lytton area forced the evacuations of numerous properties, including the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway, while the Downton Creek fire in the Gun Lake area near Lillooet destroyed homes.

11:47 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

Dozens of hospital patients remain in Yellowknife

Despite a significant effort to discharge and relocate hospital patients over the past few days, at least 38 patients remain at The Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

According to Alexander Keefe, a spokesman for Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, these are “more complex” inpatients and require medical care and support. “The goal is to have the hospital patient evacuation completed in the next 24 hours,” Mr. Keefe said in an e-mail Friday afternoon.

Chief Warrant Officer Richard Francoeur, during the Friday evening press conference, said a C-17 was on the tarmac in Yellowknife and crews were working with staff from the hospital to evacuate the “last patients” from the city.

Asked why logistics were not organized before the official evacuation order, Kimberly Riles, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority’s chief executive, said the situation developed very quickly.

“We had actually undertaken the initiation of hospital evacuation plan that was going to be phased over a number of days. But with the pivot to a full evacuation order, we went to a single-phased request for a mass air medical evacuation,” she said.

Ms. Riles said there were 39 patients being evacuated, one more than the figure her department provided earlier in the day. Most of the remaining patients are expected to end up in facilities in British Columbia.

The hospital’s emergency department will continue to operate in order to serve the essential workers still in the city.

– Globe staff

Live footage from Kelowna shows haze over region

KelownaNow has provided access to a live webcam from their Landmark 6 office tower in Kelowna, facing toward Kelowna West.

10:26 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

2,600 people remain in Yellowknife following evacuation deadline

Officials in the Northwest Territories say 19,000 people have followed an evacuation order and left Yellowknife. They say about 2,600 people remain in the capital, 1,000 of them essential workers.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty is urging any non-essential workers still in the city Friday night to leave by highway or air. She says while smoke lifted for a bit today, it has come back and the blaze at the edge of the city remains a significant threat.

Shane Thompson, the territory’s environment minister, says people staying behind are endangering themselves and others. He says the highways and airport could be compromised if the wildfire moves quickly, so people need to “get out now.”

Yellowknife’s wildfire information officer Mike Westwick says the weather has been helpful in fighting the blaze. Cooler temperatures and moisture in the air, along with firefighting efforts, have helped keep the fire about 15 kilometres from the northwest edge of the city.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with wildfire evacuees from NWT at an evacuation centre in Edmonton. He said the evacuation has been done in a thoughtful way and urged residents to listen to evacuation orders.

– The Canadian Press

9:36 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

B.C. declares province-wide state of emergency

The British Columbia government declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon as a result of escalating wildfires across the province, a move that Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said would give her government extraordinary powers.

This includes the ability to order people off the highways if travellers do not voluntarily heed the government’s demand not to travel for anything other than emergency reasons. The state of emergency also allows the government to compel the provision of accommodation.

There are now about 15,000 people on evacuation order, a rapidly increasing number, Ms. Ma said. A further 20,000 are on evacuation alert, meaning they need to be ready to flee should an evacuation order be called.

“The speed with which we are going from a potential threat to an imminent threat is incredibly concerning,” she said.

It’s the height of the tourism season in the Okanagan, but Ms. Ma urged people to cancel plans to travel to the area as hotel rooms are needed for first responders, health care workers and evacuees. She also said the highways need to remain clear for emergency response vehicles.

“There are certainly difficult days ahead,” Premier David Eby said at the news conference.

– Wendy Cox

A map of fire activity around Okanagan Valley in B.C.

5:28 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

Flames in Fraser Canyon reaching heights of 120 to 150 metres

Officials described hellish fire behaviour in B.C.

Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, said a fire in the Fraser Canyon has created a large pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a weather phenomenon that can shoot flame into the atmosphere. He said in his 20 years of experience he’s seen little like it.

“There were real concerns yesterday from people in Vancouver that there was a volcanic eruption,” he said, with flames reaching heights of 120 to 150 metres in the air.

“There is very little that response tactics can do with these winds and that type of fire behaviour. And so when I say extreme, what it means is that they [fire] are moving faster than we can effectively put firefighting resources on them.”

– Wendy Cox

3:36 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

Ottawa demands that Meta lift ban on news on its platforms

The Canadian government on Friday demanded that Meta lift a “reckless” ban on domestic news from its platforms to allow people to share information about wildfires in the west of the country.

Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada this month in response to a new Canadian law requiring Internet giants to pay for news articles.

Some people fleeing wildfires in Yellowknife have complained to the media that the ban prevented them from sharing important information about the fires.

“Meta’s reckless choice to block news … is hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram,” Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said in a social media post.

“We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing today for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency. We need more news right now, not less.”

Ollie Williams, who runs Yellowknife’s Cabin Radio digital radio station, told the CBC that people were posting screenshots of information on Facebook since they could not share links to news feeds.

In response, a Meta spokesperson said by e-mail that the company had activated the Safety Check feature on Facebook that allows users to spread the word that they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or crisis.

– Reuters

2:55 p.m. ET, Aug. 18

Military pitching in to help evacuate Yellowknife, Defence Minister says

At a virtual news briefing, Defence Minister Bill Blair said the first military evacuation flight from Yellowknife took place on Thursday night on board a Hercules aircraft that carried 79 long-term-care residents to Edmonton.

Mr. Blair said the military has aircraft capable of moving patients, such as those on a stretcher or in a wheelchair, as well as medical personnel.

“The logistics of moving people from the hospital, we had to make sure that we had the right equipment, but also the right personnel so that it can be done safely,” Mr. Blair said. “The logistics of that have been worked out.”

Mr. Blair noted that the evacuation of Fort McMurray in 2016 evolved more rapidly and with a greater sense of urgency.

“The fires that are encroaching on Yellowknife, there’s still ongoing efforts to slow the encroachment and the advance of those fires into the community,” he said.

“But I think officials, quite appropriately, have been working very carefully to ensure that there was a methodical, staged and appropriately timed evacuation of people from the community.”

The Canadian Armed Forces is providing logistical support for territorial authorities and local firefighting crews, Mr. Blair said, noting that Canadian Rangers are assisting with evacuees at the Yellowknife airport.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan called the situation in Kelowna “very concerning.”

Mr. Sajjan said that the government operation centre has contacted its B.C. counterpart for an update and were told that the “best crews are actually on this fire.”

He said, however, that the winds were “very concerning” and “we didn’t know where things were going.” He said it has become more apparent that some of the fire has shifted.

“One thing I can assure you is that we have offered up full federal support,” he said, adding he encourages all residents to listen to the guidance of local authorities.

Mr. Blair also said Friday that he wants to assure residents of Yellowknife that RCMP officers will be in the community to ensure the evacuation is orderly and homes are kept safe.

– Kristy Kirkup

A map of Yellowknife evacuation routes and where wildfires are burning