British Columbia

16 SeaBus sailings cancelled on third day of transit worker job action

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A seabus is pictured as it crosses Vancouver harbour with downtown Vancouver pictured in the background Oct. 30, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

TransLink says more SeaBus sailings between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore are being cancelled as a transit workers’ job action enters its third day.

The transit authority says it expects to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings Sunday.

Six afternoon sailings have been called off — three in each direction between Lonsdale Quay and Waterfront.

Another 10 evening sailings will also be cancelled, with service reduced to trips every half hour between 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The first two days of the job action, which includes transit workers not wearing uniforms and refusing overtime, saw more than 30 SeaBus trips cancelled.

Unifor, the union representing 5,000 transit workers, wants an extra $608 million in wages, benefits and improvements to working conditions over 10 years.

