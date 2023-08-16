A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation.

Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death.

He says the “tragic event” has affected the whole community.

A statement from Kwikwetlem Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee asks for privacy for the family and community.

Police issued a news release on Tuesday asking for the public’s help in finding Patterson, saying that a 57-year-old man and a vehicle that were also reported missing last Friday had been located.

Pierotti says the suspect hasn’t been charged.