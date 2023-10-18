A British Columbia man who killed his pregnant wife and burned her body in 2006 has been granted full parole.

Mukhtiar Singh Panghali, who’s now 51 years old, was given a life sentence in 2011 for second-degree murder in the death of Manjit Panghali.

Days after strangling her and leaving his four-year-old daughter at home alone so he could dispose of the body, Panghali made a tearful plea in the media for the public to help find his missing wife.

He originally denied the murder and even appealed his conviction, but a decision from the Parole Board of Canada says Panghali has since admitted to wanting to kill his wife and even planned the murder beforehand.

The decision says he has been on day parole since July of 2022, has a full-time job with an unnamed company and has recently been promoted.

Panghali has been ordered to abide by numerous conditions, including following his treatment program in the area of domestic violence, not consuming alcohol and having no contact with the victim’s family members, including his daughter.

“Your offence caused significant trauma to family members of the victim. Your daughter has requested that you cease contact at this time,” the decision says, noting that the condition will remain in effect for the duration of his life sentence.

The board says Panghali successfully took part in several programs and made good progress in areas, including understanding the conflict he created in his life.