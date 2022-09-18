British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after a serious vehicle collision in Agassiz on Saturday afternoon involving a stolen car left four people seriously injured.

A statement from the RCMP says the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District Detachment received reports of a stolen vehicle being driven dangerously.

Mounties say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but that it collided with a civilian car.

They say the driver of the civilian car was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, while his passenger was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, were also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is now investigating the incident to determine whether police actions contributed to any of the injuries.

The RCMP says the suspects involved had outstanding warrants and are also suspected of committing several thefts in the area.