 Skip to main content

Canada B.C. proposes stronger security for witnesses testifying at criminal trials

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. proposes stronger security for witnesses testifying at criminal trials

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

British Columbia is proposing changes to its witness-protection program in order to strengthen security for people who could provide police with information on serious crimes.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says people with intimate details about organized crime, for example, should not feel their life will be in danger if they co-operate with police.

He says in a release that proposed measures are expected to build on the federal witness-protection program in cases that hinge on testimony from informants or an accused person’s former accomplices.

Story continues below advertisement

Farnworth says stringent requirements for the federal program can lead to delays and low witness retention that compromises prosecutions and frustrates police agencies that have worked for months to secure someone’s testimony.

He says the proposed act means prosecutors and police do not have to solely rely on the federal program and it would be in keeping with programs in other provinces that help witnesses to safely attend trial and testify in court.

The province says the proposed program is being developed with input from the RCMP, the provincial and federal Crown and other jurisdictions.

“To combat gun and gang violence, what is required is a multipronged approach, which is what we are working on and this proposed legislation supports that,” Farnworth says.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter