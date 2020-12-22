 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. reviewing Chilliwack school board’s commitment to safety, inclusion

Brenna Owen
Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A empty classroom is pictured at a school in Vancouver on March 23, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Two special advisers have been appointed by the British Columbia government to evaluate the Chilliwack Board of Education’s commitment to safety and inclusion in schools.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said in a news release that retired B.C. Supreme Court judge Lynn Smith and former Surrey school superintendent Mike McKay will complete their review by the end of February.

The province said the special advisers will determine if the actions of Chilliwack school trustees are consistent with the human rights of students and staff at schools in the district.

Story continues below advertisement

It said they will also review the board’s ability to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive school community for everyone, regardless of their background, ability, sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.

The review comes less than a month after the B.C. School Trustees Association issued a statement that condemned “reprehensible comments” that included a slur against people with developmental disabilities in now-deleted social media posts from trustee Barry Neufeld.

Media reports say Neufeld used the slur to criticize a local newspaper.

The government news release announcing the review makes no mention of Neufeld.

Asked for comment on the reason for the review, the Education Ministry sent an e-mail statement from Whiteside that said Neufeld’s “reprehensible comments have made it clear that he should not hold the role of school trustee and should not be in a school setting.”

“With Mr. Neufeld still sitting on the board and espousing his hateful views, students and staff are not able to learn in a safe and inclusive education system and that is unacceptable,” said the statement.

Asked about Whiteside’s statement when reached by phone, Neufeld said: “That’s her opinion.”

Story continues below advertisement

School trustees association president Stephanie Higginson said in a news release last month that it was not the first time Neufeld had used “hurtful language” that “reflects poorly” on his office.

“There is an extended pattern of abusive language that can no longer be excused as a simple slip-up,” she said in a statement on Nov. 27.

Higginson said she applauds the Chilliwack school board’s efforts earlier this year to censure Neufeld, while more than 21,500 people have signed an online petition launched in November calling for his removal as a trustee.

In October 2017, Neufeld apologized for saying in a Facebook post that provincial education policies aimed at supporting LGBTQ students amounted to child abuse.

“Those who have worked with me for over 24 years know that I do believe in inclusion and a safe learning environment for all of our students,” he said in the statement. “They should be protected from all forms of bullying and intimidation.”

Neufeld said Tuesday he’s not anti-LGBTQ but he has some problems with the province’s latest curriculum covering sexuality and gender identity, which is known as SOGI 123.

Story continues below advertisement

“The media has exaggerated it to make it that I’m a homophobe. That’s not true.”

Asked if he had a message for students, staff and others who might have been offended by his use of a slur against people with developmental disabilities, he said, “No comment on that. It was not referring to students.”

He added, “After working with special-needs kids for over 25 years, I don’t think I’m a threat to any student.”

Board chair Willow Reichelt said the board censured Neufeld earlier this year for posting disparaging comments he reportedly made in May about Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, to social media.

After those comments, Neufeld apologized at an online board meeting on May 12, saying: “I deeply regret and apologize for my recent comments on social media.”

Reichelt said Neufeld has been removed from all committees, has no school liaison duties and is not allowed to attend any events where staff and students are present.

Story continues below advertisement

He was recently censured again for allegedly revealing in-camera information, so he’s not allowed to attend such meetings until the end of the school year, she said. He was censured because his alleged behaviour was not consistent with the board’s code of ethics, she said.

Reichelt said she welcomes the review by the B.C. government.

“I’m really happy with the minister’s emphasis on human rights,” she said. “I really look forward to the report, I think it’s going to be thorough and hopefully we’ll have some recommendations on how to get this board to function a little better than it currently is.”

Ed Klettke, president of the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association, applauded the appointment of the special advisers.

He said the school board has often been in the news for controversial statements made by several trustees.

“This has affected teachers, students and the broader community in an extremely negative way,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government has also directed Education Ministry staff to begin a review of the School Act to consider changes that would make sure the actions of elected trustees “support safe and inclusive schools.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies