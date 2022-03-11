B.C. Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Plans are in the works in British Columbia for the province to accept thousands of Ukrainians fleeing as Russia’s invasion pushes further into their country.

Premier John Horgan says he has met with Ukrainian community leaders, refugee settlement agencies and faith groups to make preparations to meet the housing, health and transition needs of those fleeing the war.

Horgan says he’s not sure about the number of people from Ukraine who might come to B.C., but he told a news conference it could be tens of thousands.

He says community leaders indicate housing will be the top issue and discussions are under way to use ski hills, university campuses, churches and peoples homes as refuge for those who have left Ukraine.

Horgan says the government is also looking at the need for translation services and trauma counselling.

He says the government will provide a telephone line for people to offer help or services to people arriving from Ukraine.