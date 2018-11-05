 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. sued by conservation group for exempting two fracking dams from environmental review

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. sued by conservation group for exempting two fracking dams from environmental review

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments

A conservation group is suing the British Columbia government for exempting two oilpatch dams from environmental rules years after the dams were built.

“It seems like the government was really playing catch-up,” Olivia French, the lawyer handling the lawsuit for the B.C. Sierra Club, said Monday.

“Progress Energy acted with a bit of disregard for B.C.’s laws – one of those typical, ‘Ask for forgiveness, not for permission’ sort of positions,” said French.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit asks that the exemptions given the two dams be revoked.

French said the issue is becoming too common in the province’s northern natural gas fields.

A spokesman for the B.C. government was not immediately available. A statement of defence has not yet been filed and none of the lawsuit’s claims have been proven in court.

Progress Energy is an Alberta company owned by Malaysian oil giant Petronas. The dams were built in 2012 and 2014 to store water used by the company’s fracking operations northwest of Fort St. John, B.C.

Petronas is the company planning to build a large liquid natural gas facility on the B.C. coast.

Both dams met legal criteria to undergo environmental assessments, French said. Provincial law dictates that proposed dams higher than 15 metres must be considered for review.

“All the parties agreed that these are technically reviewable projects.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, neither ever was, despite being well over the 15-metre benchmark.

The lawsuit alleges the province’s environmental assessment office “received information” in 2016 that the Progress dams may be violating the rules. It says an inspector had a look at them and determined the company had broken the law by building them without getting an environmental permit.

“Neither the exemption requests nor the project descriptions for (the dams) provided any explanation from Progress Energy for the non-compliance with the (law),” the lawsuit says.

In 2017, Progress Energy asked for the exemptions. The lawsuit cites internal communications which it says show the government was considering granting the exemptions even before the company asked.

Exemptions for both dams were granted in July.

French said legislation doesn’t allow the government to retroactively exempt companies from environmental reviews.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were not properly applying their own laws,” she said.

The lawsuit also alleges the government made its decision based on limited information, none of which was provided to the public.

“It just seems that these dams, which were built without licences and authorizations, should have been subject to a higher level of scrutiny,” said French.

“The B.C. government’s response to this sets what may be a dangerous precedent, which may encourage other companies to follow in Progress Energy’s footprints.”

French points to a 2017 study from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, which found 13 other Progress Energy dams were being retroactively reviewed by B.C.’s energy regulator. That report suggested there were “dozens” of other large, unlicensed dams operating in the province.

“Records obtained by the (centre) indicate that the Oil and Gas Commission, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and the BC Environmental Assessment Office are all aware of numerous unauthorized dams, and that they may contravene key provincial laws and regulations,” the report says.

French said the lawsuit is partly intended to discourage similar situations from happening again.

“(The centre) found there’s a pattern of developers failing to follow the law, especially in northeastern B.C.,” she said. “This is a concern.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019