A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.

Chilliwack provincial court Judge Kristen Mundstock says Kimberly Polman must follow several conditions while under bond, including reporting to a parole officer, remaining at her current Squamish, B.C., address, wearing electronic supervision equipment and not leaving the province.

The order also includes conditions that Polman have no contact with several people, including her ex-husband, that she have no access to driving a vehicle except an electronic bike and that she not communicate with anyone suspected to be involved in terrorism.

The court order is effective as of Tuesday and will last for eight months.

Polman and another woman were returned to Canada in October 2022 from the detention camp in Syria that is holding mostly women and children who were rounded up after the fall of the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, an al-Qaida splinter group.

She was arrested on her return to Canada but had been out on bail pending the bond decision, which if breached could result in a prison sentence.