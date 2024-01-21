Vancouver’s Fire Chief says reports of a noxious odour across the city Sunday are tied to a “hydro carbon industrial event” from a refinery in neighbouring Burnaby.

Karen Fry says Burnaby fire crews are on scene at the refinery and issued a public safety advisory about the “strong odour persisting across Vancouver.”

Fry says Burnaby is monitoring air quality, and people should close their windows if they smell anything “out of an abundance of caution.”

Burnaby’s Parkland refinery issued an advisory Friday about an “elevated flare” burn-off because of “extreme weather conditions.”

The advisory says people who live near the refinery may notice noise and “higher than usual flare” from the facility.

It says the refinery notified regulators of the flare event and is following safety and environment protocols.