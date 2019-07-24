Burned-out vehicle in northern Manitoba was used by teens wanted for B.C. killings

Open this photo in gallery Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C. The Canadian Press

A vehicle police say was used by two teens to flee from Northern British Columbia after the roadside deaths of three people has been found burned-out near a remote Manitoba community.

RCMP have flooded the community with extra resources as they search for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who police believe were travelling in the RAV4 found ditched in Gillam, Man., about 150 kilometres west of Hudson’s Bay.

“There is a lot more resources that have been deployed to that area," Corporal Julie Courchaine told a brief news conference in Winnipeg.

Police have established road checkpoints on the only highway into the community.

The teens were originally reported missing last week, but on Tuesday, they were named as suspects in three deaths over the past 10 days and have been the subject of a manhunt across Canada’s north.

The teens are wanted in the roadside killings of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were found dead the morning of July 15 on the side of the highway connecting Northern B.C. with Yukon and Alaska.

Four days later and hundreds of kilometres away, police found the body of an unidentified heavy-set man in his 50s with grey hair and a beard a short distance away from a burned-out camper belonging to the two teens.

On Sunday, the teens were spotted in a store in Meadow Lake, Sask. Later Tuesday, police reported they had been seen in Gillam, Man.

The father of Mr. Schmegelsky says his son is in “very serious pain” and he expects the manhunt will end in the young man’s death.

Alan Schmegelsky says his son struggled through his parents’ acrimonious split in 2005 and his main influences became video games and YouTube.

The suspects’ flight has shaken residents from Jade Lake, B.C., where a store employee served them free coffee, to Gillam, where a councillor with the local First Nation said residents are frightened.

“Everybody is scared. I am really afraid for the people at home,” said Councillor Sophie Lockhart, who was visiting Winnipeg, but monitoring the situation back in the community. ”Most kids are inside. They never went out after supper.”

Mr. Schmegelsky’s Instagram page shows the two posing for a photo, with Mr. Schmegelsky’s arm slung over Mr. McLeod.

The teens have Facebook pages under their own names and both are linked to an account called “Illusive Gameing.” That username, complete with the misspelling, also shows up on YouTube, as well as video-game networks Twitch and Steam. The accounts share similar imagery and themes, including a Communist icon, far-right politics, sexualized Japanese anime and the survivalist video game Rust.

The banner image for the Illusive Gameing YouTube account features a modified Soviet flag, but its profile picture is the heraldic eagle of Hitler’s Germany. The page was active as of six months ago.

Steam accounts linked to Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod were last active a week before their pickup truck was found on fire on B.C.'s Highway 37.

A Steam user confirmed to The Globe and Mail that he talked to Mr. Schmegelsky regularly online. He recalled Mr. McLeod joining their chats as well.

The user, whom The Globe is not identifying because he didn’t want to be associated with Mr. Schmegelsky, provided photos sent by an account believed to be owned by Mr. Schmegelsky, showing him in military fatigues, brandishing what appears to be an airsoft rifle – which fires plastic pellets. Another photo shows a swastika armband, and yet another features Mr. Schmegelsky in a gas mask. The photos were reportedly sent in the fall of 2018, but the user said he stopped playing online games with Mr. Schmegelsky earlier this year after he continued to praise Hitler’s Germany.

One account connected to the teens uses the logo of the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia that has been accused of harbouring sympathies to neo-Nazis. Another account claims to be located in Russia, near Moscow, and belongs to several groups for fans of sexualized Japanese animation.

That account also used the heraldic eagle of the Nazis.

With a report from The Canadian Press