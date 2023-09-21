The large wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in West Kelowna, B.C., is now considered “held,” after raging out of control since mid-August.

The 139-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire destroyed or damaged nearly 190 properties and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

The province’s wildfire service says that while holding the fire is an important milestone, there’s still much work ahead and multiple hazards are still present in some areas.

Almost all remaining evacuation orders issued for the Regional District of Central Okanagan and City of West Kelowna have been rescinded, with the exception of a handful of properties in West Kelowna.

Most evacuation alerts are also over.

The BC Wildfire Service says residents can expect to see smoke in the area until there is significant rain or snow.

About half of the 400 structures or homes destroyed in B.C.’s record-breaking wildfire season so far have been lost in the Kelowna area.