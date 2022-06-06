RCMP say the driver of a truck who allegedly hit four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., on Saturday has come forward to police.

Mounties say in a news release the 77-year-old man is not in custody but is co-operating with investigators and his truck has been seized for examination.

Police say the March for Recognition for Residential Schools temporarily blocked the only eastbound travel lane of the Lougheed Highway as a large group made their way from Heritage Park to the site of the former St. Mary’s residential school.

RCMP have previously said they were called after an “impatient” driver tried to get around the march, resulting in “minor injuries,” but now they say they were called by a bystander when a fight was about to break out and police only learned upon arrival the pickup truck had driven through the demonstration.

The release says investigators still need more details and are specifically looking for the driver of a single-unit dump truck or semi truck that was behind the pickup truck in question.

They say the event was traumatizing for those in the march and investigators are letting the evidence guide the investigation.

