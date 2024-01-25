Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Jan. 9.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier David Eby says he’s disturbed by the record number of people who died in the province last year of illicit drug overdoses and recognizes they aren’t doing enough to stop it.

But he says the addition of 180 publicly funded treatment and recovery beds across the province is a step toward saving lives.

The province says nearly 100 of these beds are already open and available to British Columbians in several communities while the rest are expected to be launched by summer.

Eby says most of these beds were previously private beds, and only available to people who paid thousands of dollars, but now they are freely available to the public.

He says the move will allow more people with addictions to access high-quality treatment.

The announcement comes the day after B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe reported 2,511 people died of suspected illicit drug poisoning last year, the highest annual number ever recorded.

Eby says the number is “disturbing,” underlying the importance of the work they need to do to support people amid the public health crisis.