Hospice services return to Delta, B.C., as facility reopens after lengthy fight

Open this photo in gallery The Irene Thomas Hospice, which is operated by the Delta Hospice Society, is seen in Delta, B.C., on Dec. 20, 2019. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Hospice services are once again available locally to residents of Delta, B.C., as Fraser Health officially opens the Irene Thomas Hospice.

The launch ends a bitter and lengthy battle between the province and a provincially funded society that formerly operated the hospice, but refused to provide medical assistance in dying.

Members of the former Delta Hospice Society objected on religious grounds to a requirement to offer medically assisted deaths, prompting legal action, removal of provincial funding and an order for the society to vacate the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health took possession of the 10-bed hospice on March 31, and made several upgrades and repairs before the Thursday opening.

Jim Sinclair, chairman of the Fraser Health board of directors, issued a statement thanking Delta residents and city councillors for their support during the transition.

He says the reopened hospice puts patients and their families first, and ensures access to end-of-life care in a home-like setting tailored to meet all needs.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.