The British Columbia government is providing more money to rural, First Nations and volunteer fire departments across the province.

A statement from the Office of the Premier says the money will be used to help local fire departments upgrade equipment and training.

The statement says $1.4 million will go to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities for community firefighting training and the purchase of new or replacement fire hoses, first-aid kits or other equipment.

The Fire Chiefs' Association of B.C. will receive $1.75 million to provide fire training for rural and First Nations fire departments, while another $1.6 million will go toward an education campaign targeting youths, seniors and those most at risk of fire-related injuries.

The province says the funding builds on the $6.3 million provided to more than 100 volunteer and composite fire departments across B.C. earlier this year for equipment and training.

In making the announcement, Premier David Eby says B.C. residents depend on firefighters every day and it’s important they have “everything they need to do their life-saving work.”