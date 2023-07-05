Open this photo in gallery: Sessel Mountain wildfire located approximately 43 kilometers northwest of Pemberton B.C. is shown this handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service on July 1.HO/The Canadian Press

More campfire bans are on the way in British Columbia as warm, dry conditions push the wildfire danger upward.

The BC Wildfire Service says, as of noon on Friday, campfires will no longer be permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The restriction will also extend to include all areas of the Coastal Fire Centre, except Haida Gwaii.

Campfires have been banned since last month across the Prince George Fire Centre and in the driest sections of the Northwest and Coastal fire centres, including Vancouver Island.

The wildfire service says campfires no larger than half-a-metre by half-a-metre will still be allowed in the Cariboo and Southeast fire centres, where wildfire danger is primarily ranked as moderate.

More than 100 active blazes are burning across B.C., most of them in the northeast corner, including a 5,715-square-kilometre fire south of Fort Nelson, which is the largest ever recorded in the province.