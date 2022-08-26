The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on April 23, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

BC Ferries says multiple sailings will be delayed and others may be cancelled following a police incident last night aboard a ferry in Nanaimo.

It has provided no details about what happened on the Coastal Inspiration, which sails between Duke Point and Tsawwassen, but says availability of crew is also a factor in significant delays that could affect 10 sailings.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Gary O’Brien in Nanaimo says police were called at about 9 p.m. Thursday about two men who were behaving erratically aboard the ferry.

He says one person was arrested and the other walked off the vessel, based on evidence from security cameras and statements from passengers.

O’Brien says the men in their 30s were travelling from outside the Vancouver area and appeared to be intoxicated on drugs.

Asst. Insp. James Sandberg with the Delta Police Department says officers helped with major traffic congestion at the ferry terminal in Tsawwassen this morning.

