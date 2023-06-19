Open this photo in gallery: An artists’ rendering of the future neighbourhood at Jericho Lands. Final design of buildings, parks and open spaces are to be determined in future phases of the planning process following the Policy Statement.City of Vancouver/Handout

A new plan for a dramatically more dense development proposed by First Nations on Vancouver’s west side has polarized the local community, with many established homeowners aghast at change, while younger residents are welcoming new housing.

Many long-time residents from the West Point Grey area were startled that the new concept for Jericho Lands from MST Development Corporation, unveiled Friday, has increased by 50 per cent: from 9,000 to 13,000 homes on a prime 36-hectare site near a popular west-side park and beach.

The development proposal, which has been done together with Canada Lands Company, says 20 per cent of the units will be social housing and another 10 per cent will be moderate-income rental. The remainder of the site will be a mix of market rental and condos sold as leaseholds because the involved First Nations – Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh – will retain ownership of the land. Condos on leased land generally sell for lower prices.

While some welcome the abundance of new housing, especially if it includes affordable homes, others are concerned the development will destroy the look and feel of the area. The responses are frequently – though not always – divided along generational lines, with younger people, both renters and owners, more favourable and older homeowners more opposed.

“It’s appalling,” said Marian Mackworth, who has lived in a single-family house nearby for 54 years. “The green space,” which she sees disappearing because of the development, “is one of the reasons we moved here.”

The proposal has more buildings at lower heights than the first concepts presented in 2021, with a goal of constructing all of the eight-storey buildings from mass timber. But it now includes three towers of 49 stories each – 11 stories more than the towers in the previous plan. If approved, the development will be the densest of the large, master-planned sites in Vancouver.

Lee Cao and Connie Zhang, who bought a house in the area 10 years ago so they could be in a tranquil residential area, said the project will turn the west side into something like downtown.

“The density will be so ridiculous. The atmosphere of the neighbourhood will be totally changed,” Mr. Cao said.

Massive Vancouver land development unveiled for Jericho area

But younger people who went to the City of Vancouver open house this weekend said it could benefit the city if it’s done right.

“It looks very thoughtful,” said Shana Melanson, who went to the open house with her five-year-old daughter. “The city is welcoming a lot of new people and we need to make space for all income levels. But the added density will be problematic if there’s no transit.”

Natasha Moore, a renter in nearby Kitsilano, also said it could be a good addition to the city if it comes with needed amenities, such as schools and open spaces.

Vancouver City Council will have to vote on the final concept. Construction would not start for five years, even if it was approved this year.

The Jericho Coalition, a group of west-side homeowners who have been against a high-density concept from the beginning, issued a statement Saturday calling the new plan “damaging.” It says will oppose it at every stage of the regulatory process.

On Twitter, some cheerily call themselves YIMBYs (Yes In My Back Yard) were wildly enthusiastic and almost gleeful about the density increase.

“I am EXTREMELY excited about this project. It will revitalize the whole area and is poised to be one of the best neighbourhoods in the whole city,” Peter Waldkirch tweeted.

Vancouver approving housing projects at a record pace, but they’re not getting built

The newest design was changed in part through the input by cultural liaisons from each of the involved First Nations. They suggested several changes to emphasize access to views, to highlight water flows through the site, and to create spaces for interaction that they said reflected their culture and history.

But those who are critical frequently express concern that the whole project is mostly a luxury condo enclave being pushed by private developers, and all the talk about Indigenous culture is a façade.

David Negrin, the chief executive officer of MST, disputed that take vigorously, saying the Indigenous team has led the design and changes.

“When I came in, I thought I was here to teach them. But I’ve learned from them,” said Mr. Negrin, the former president of Aquilini Development and Construction, the company that will be doing the construction work once the city processes are completed.

Mr. Negrin said the new plan now includes a larger park at the centre of the development’s lower level and has cleared more space at the top of site’s prominent ridge for park use and to preserve views of the water and mountains to the north.

The high ridge is normally the place where a developer seeking maximum profit would put the tallest buildings, he said, to sell the views. Instead, the towers are now on the lowest part of the site.

One of the cultural liaisons who has been advising the design team said the goal is to create places at ground level that will encourage residents to spend time with each other.

“We’re a very communal people and we’re able to bring people together,” said Adrienne Charlie, who is a descendant of Jericho Charlie, a Squamish elder who lived in the area. “We’re making it more welcoming.”