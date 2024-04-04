One person has been injured in a shooting in Vancouver’s downtown core, the second such incident in the area in less than a week.

Vancouver police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, and found a person with serious injuries.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital, and no arrests have been made.

The case follows another shooting in downtown Vancouver last Saturday where gunmen fired shots at a vehicle on a city street.

No one was hurt in that shooting, and while police say it was targeted, no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not indicated whether the two shootings may be linked.