Police on Vancouver Island are warning Swifties about an online scam after several people lost money while trying to secure tickets for Taylor Swift concerts through Facebook groups.

West Shore RCMP, based in the Victoria suburb of Langford, say they received at least four complaints involving fraud taking place on Facebook Marketplace and other community groups.

Those who fell victim told police they sent the money to the supposed seller for Swift tickets but received nothing back.

Cpl. Nancy Sagger with the West Shore detachment says the Facebook account that had advertised the tickets was also hacked, creating another victim on top of those victims who lost their money.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and they are asking other potential victims or anyone who has related information to come forward.

The RCMP say that purchasing tickets and items online always comes with a risk, especially for popular concert tickets, and buyers should purchase only from verified organizations.