A small plane has crashed beside a hotel in Chilliwack, B.C.

Haylie Morris, who works nearby, was on a forklift at about 2:15 p.m. today when she says she watched the plane fly right in front of her.

Morris says she knew right away the plane was too low and began running as she watched it go through trees and crash beside the Chilliwack Motor Inn, just south of Chilliwack Municipal Airport.

Morris says she and a co-worker called 911 and directed emergency vehicles through a field at the back of the inn to the crash site.

The registration number on the plane’s tail, seen in local media photos, indicates the aircraft is a Piper Seneca owned by the SkyQuest Aviation, a flight school based in Langley.

It’s not known how many people were aboard, but the twin-engined Seneca model can carry a pilot and up to six passengers.