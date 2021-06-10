Squamish Nation calls on B.C. to halt old-growth logging in traditional territories

Open this photo in gallery A sign posted on a dead tree on the Bugaboo, a logging road in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, is shown on May 11, 2021. Jen Osborne /The Canadian Press

The Squamish Nation wants B.C. to halt old-growth logging in their traditional territories, giving notice it will oppose 20 proposed forestry cutblocks around Howe Sound, north of Vancouver, where they say ancient forests are at risk.

The decision, voted on by Squamish Nation council on Thursday, comes just one day after Premier John Horgan approved deferrals at the request of local Indigenous communities to suspend old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed and in the nearby Central Walbran.

“We’re asking the government to support Squamish management of our lands and resources that rightfully belong to us,” Khelsilem, an elected member of the council, said in an interview. “The government is infringing on our rights by allowing these sites to be logged without our permission and without our consent.”

B.C. suspends old-growth logging in Fairy Creek at request of Indigenous communities

On Wednesday, Mr. Horgan accepted the direction from three Vancouver Island First Nations about logging in their traditional territories, signalling the start of a transformational journey in the forest sector: “We have allowed the title holders to make decisions on their lands.”

That decision was made just two days after the province received the requests for logging deferrals from the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations. Almost 200 people have been arrested at blockades in their territories since mid-May, putting pressure on Mr. Horgan’s government to act on his election commitments to protect old-growth forests.

But that urgency has not been reflected elsewhere. In a letter to the Premier, the Squamish Nation council said the province has demonstrated no meaningful action.

“Our forests play an integral ecological role in the biodiversity and health of B.C. ecosystems and possess incalculable and irreplaceable cultural value and significance for our Nation,” the letter states.

“In light of the ongoing risk of development to old-growth forests and the importance of these forests to our Nation’s well-being – including our cultural, spiritual and economic needs – we demand that the B.C. government take immediate and sustained action to defer all harvest and development activities within areas of concern and to ensure that we as a Nation are included, consulted, and enabled to provide free, prior and informed consent respecting all commercial activity within our traditional territory.”

In 2019, the B.C. New Democratic Party government had enacted legislation that requires it to embrace the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which in part includes the requirement to obtain the free, prior, and informed consent from affected Indigenous peoples for resource development. (The bill would not grant First Nations veto power over resource development, but does promise redress and restitution when consent is not granted.)

Following on that legislation, the NDP government has now promised to overhaul forestry policies in consultation with Indigenous communities. But the province faces growing frustration with the pace of change. To buy more time, Mr. Horgan said there will be additional deferrals around the province to protect at-risk old-growth ecosystems this summer.

Khelsilem said the Squamish Nation wants those deferrals now. “I think there’s a growing disconnect between government rhetoric and government actions,” he said in an interview. “I think many First Nations are becoming fed up with the lack of action by this government.”

The Squamish Nation says 78,000 hectares of old-growth forest are at risk within its traditional territories, which span 690,000 hectares from Vancouver to Gibson’s Landing to the area north of Howe Sound. The proposed cutblocks are all within 150 kilometres of Vancouver, and the Squamish say those forests house intact ecosystems which have regenerated naturally under their stewardship since time immemorial.

The province has already moved to protect some old growth in the Squamish territories, but Khelsilem said 56 per cent remains unprotected, and the Nation does not give its consent for continued old-growth logging within its territory.

Twenty years ago, the Squamish Nation produced a land use plan that outlined the need to both protect old-growth forests of all types and also to include the Squamish in the economic opportunities of harvesting second-growth forests.

This year, the Squamish Nation will update its land use plan, considering legislative and case law changes to recognize Indigenous title and rights. The deferrals would remain in place until that process is complete.

