A tree planter has been attacked by a bear in northeastern British Columbia.

Few details have been released, but a statement from the Conservation Officer Service says it happened Thursday near Tumbler Ridge.

The statement says the victim has been airlifted to hospital in Prince George.

The service has not said if the attack involved a grizzly or a black bear.

It says four officers have been assigned to investigate what happened.

They will determine next steps if they can track and identify the bear to determine why it might have charged.