Mounties on Vancouver Island said two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane northwest of Tofino.

The B.C. Ambulance Service said in a statement that two others were injured.

A spokeswoman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said Wednesday that the single-engine Quest Kodiak 100 went down Tuesday near Nootka Island.

She said the centre was alerted to an emergency locator beacon at 1:42 p.m., and rescue vessels, helicopters and a C130 Hercules military plane responded.

A statement from BC Emergency Health Services said the two injured patients were airlifted from the scene by Canadian Armed Forces rescuers and transferred to paramedics in Comox.

The plane was flying from Masset on Haida Gwaii to Tofino, RCMP said.

“The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident,” police said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The safety board said it is sending a team of investigators to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”