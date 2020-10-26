Unprecedented embrace of mail-in ballots belies miserable voter turnout in B.C. election

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Unprecedented embrace of mail-in ballots belies miserable voter turnout in B.C. election

Ian Bailey and Justine Hunter
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles as he leaves a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Oct. 25, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Voter turnout for the B.C. election was the lowest in almost a century, with less than 52 per cent of registered voters marking a ballot – despite an overwhelming response to the option of mailing in a ballot as well as a surge of voters who took advantage of advance polls.

The 51-per-cent total represents 1.2 million votes at the polls Saturday plus advance polls, and 525,000 mail-in votes, and 75,000 absentee ballots. There are 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

According to Elections BC general election statistics from 1928 to the last election in 2017, the previous lowest turnout was 55 per cent in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

John Horgan gambles on an election no one wants

BC NDP pandemic election gamble pays off

Political scientist Hamish Telford of the University of the Fraser Valley said the turnout result for this election is not surprising given the pandemic.

“I thought that was one of the likely things that would happen in a pandemic election in British Columbia,” Prof. Telford said in an interview on Sunday. “It’s pretty close to where I thought it would be.”

“People are preoccupied. People weren’t happy with the election being called. They also have bigger concerns at the moment.”

He also said younger people have been dislocated, especially younger people who may have lost jobs or their housing or may not be in university.

“The recruitment drives to get these people on the electoral rolls and out to vote was more of a challenge.”

An Elections BC spokesperson on Sunday declined comment on turnout, saying the office would issue a statement this week.

So far, the BC NDP has won 53 of 87 seats in the legislature, the Liberals 27 seats and the BC Greens three. Four ridings were too close to call.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman said during a briefing last week that his team “very much are hoping” to have the final tallies complete by Nov. 16, but the unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots could make that target challenging to meet.

It is not just the large number of mail-in ballots that will make the manual counting process slow; a large number of ballots required voters to write in the name of the party or candidate they wanted.

A substantial number of ballots – Elections BC cannot say how many – were mailed out before nominations closed for candidates. On those early ballots, voters needed to write in the name of their preferred candidate, or their preferred political party, in a blank box.

Campaign veteran Mike McDonald, who led the the BC Liberal Party’s 2013 election campaign, said the write-in ballots create the potential for battles in tight races.

“In some ridings where the outcome is closer, the level of scrutiny will be high,” he said in an interview. “The parties will vigorously defend their points of view. ... There is a rare breed of lawyers who are really good at this, for all parties.”

Between now and Nov. 6, the mail-in ballots collected by Elections BC must be sorted and sent to the correct electoral districts for a series of integrity checks.

Story continues below advertisement

If the voter didn’t sign the outside certification envelope, for example, or if a household put more than one ballot inside, those ballots will be set aside and not counted.

Then, in each of B.C.'s 87 ridings, candidates, scrutineers and in some cases lawyers will assemble in a room with election officials. At the centre of each room, the district electoral officer will be the final arbiter when ballots are challenged.

Bill Tieleman, an NDP strategist who has run a string of votes in B.C. referendums, predicted the write-in ballots will be open to dispute if the intent is not strictly clear. “If someone wrote in [NDP Leader] John Horgan or [Liberal Leader] Andrew Wilkinson or [Green Leader] Sonia Furstenau, unless they were in that riding, it will be a rejected ballot.”

He said it will take time and patience.

“There are no tabulators. There’s no machine count. It’s all a hand count,” he noted. “We have 87 different electoral districts. So, until each and every one of them has completely done their account and been satisfied and everyone in the room is satisfied and the lawyers, the scrutineers are satisfied, nobody can say, ‘Okay, the election we can now report out.’”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies