Vancouver police say they’re investigating a suspected overnight homicide in the city’s south end.

Police say they were called to a report of gun shots around 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 55th Avenue and Main Street.

They say officers found the body of 24-year-old Chirag Antil in a vehicle.

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to come forward.