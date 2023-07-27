Open this photo in gallery: A wildfire located north of Gibraltar Mine, approximately 20 kilometres south of Kersley, B.C., is shown in this handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service.HO/The Canadian Press

Fire and emergency management officials are set to provide an update on the state of wildfires around British Columbia, as recent rains have offered some reprieve but several blazes still threaten communities.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting 412 active wildfires, down by about 70 since Monday.

Twenty-one highly visible or potentially threatening fires are listed on the wildfire service website, while the site shows just eight new blazes have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

A handful of evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts in several parts of B.C., including for an area near the 41-square-kilometre St. Mary River wildfire that broke out 10 days ago near Cranbrook, destroying seven homes north of the city.

The wildfire danger rating has dropped to moderate or low in all but the southeastern corner of the province, however the wildfire service warns the recent rain and cooler weather won’t ease severe drought conditions in B.C.

Environment Canada says another warming trend is on the way and it points to a risk of thunderstorms to wrap up the week in many areas from the central coast, Cariboo and southern Interior to the northeast and southeast regions of the province.

The wildfire service says 1,496 mostly lightning-caused fires have been recorded in B.C., since the start of the season on April 1, charring a record-breaking 15,107 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.