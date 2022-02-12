Good morning. It’s James Keller in Calgary.

The protests against COVID-19 measures have blocked Canada-U.S. border crossings in Alberta and Manitoba, in addition to the far more damaging situation in Windsor, Ont., and there are concerns those blockades could expand into Saskatchewan and British Columbia this weekend.

The blockades started in solidarity with larger demonstrations in Ottawa, where protesters have used transport trucks and other vehicles to paralyze the city’s downtown. Protesters also blocked traffic at the critical Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

In Coutts, Alta., demonstrators have intermittently blocked the border for the past two weeks in opposition to public health measures, such as vaccine passports and mask mandates. There was a brief reprieve that allowed some traffic through, but protesters continued the blockade in response to Premier Jason Kenney’s announcement that all public-health orders would soon end, which the protesters argue did not go far enough.

Police have not been able to convince protesters in Alberta to leave the area, even as they threaten enforcement that could include tickets, charges, arrests and asset seizures. The RCMP recently conceded that they have few options, largely because they don’t have the ability to physically move the trucks even if they wanted to.

An RCMP spokesman said the force had issued seven traffic tickets on Thursday related to the Alberta blockade. Corporal Troy Savinkoff declined to provide details on how the RCMP are preparing for an influx of protesters over the weekend.

Police forces in Calgary and Edmonton said they, too, were preparing for weekend protests.

Another blockade was set up at Emerson, Man., this week, and the provincial government’s announcement on Friday that it, too, would lift all public health measures did not appear to have any effect on the situation. The RCMP confirmed on Friday that protesters were still allowing emergency vehicles and trucks hauling livestock to pass through a blockade, which involved about 50 semis, pieces of farm machinery and passenger vehicles.

Winnipeg’s police force said extra officers would be on duty this weekend as the service keeps tabs on a series of planned demonstrations. Protesters took root in downtown Winnipeg last week, disrupting traffic and blocking the main access to the legislature. The city is also preparing for counter-protests this weekend.

In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe has spoken favourably about the protesters and declined in a recent CBC interview to take any position about whether the people involved should end their blockades.

But in response to planned demonstrations in his province, Mr. Moe issued a statement on Twitter urging people to demonstrate lawfully and in a way that won’t disrupt the lives of others. He said his government understands the protesters’ concerns and noted the province had already announced a plan to all public-health orders by the end of the month.

In British Columbia, a protest has been taking place at Surrey’s Pacific Highway crossing since last weekend. A spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP said that demonstrations have so far remained peaceful, but that police are aware that there could be increased numbers of protestors and potential for a convoy over the weekend.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said the force’s emergency planning operations unit has been monitoring the situation all week and has contingency plans in place, but she did not elaborate.

Similar demonstrations have also been rolling through B.C.’s Okanagan Valley over the past few weekends via Highway 97. Tammy Lobb, a spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, said the police have not received any reports of incidents related to such protests.

With files from Carrie Tait in Calgary and Xiao Xu in Vancouver

