RCMP arrest dozens of anti-logging protesters on a remote forest service road on southern Vancouver Island as they enforce a court injunction ordering the removal of blockades set up to protest old-growth logging. The blockaders set up camp along the McClure forest service road in the Caycuse area around Easter, while others have been camped out since last August around the Fairy Creek watershed near Port Renfrew.

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP officers make their way around two protesters chained to a tree stump at an anti-logging protest in Caycuse, B.C. Jen Osborne /The Canadian Press 1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A woman sits on a swing on a wooden structure. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP officers walk toward an anti-logging blockade. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A man has his arm chained into the ground to prevent police from removing him. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Mitchell Steinke is arrested by RCMP officers at the main entrance of the blockade. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: A woman sits on a bridge with her arm chained into a section of a tree stump. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Val Embree is arrested by RCMP officers at the main entrance of the blockade. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: An RCMP officer stands by as protesters, left, are chained to a gate. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Protesters sit chained to a tree stump. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: An RCMP truck drives toward the anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery: Bill Jones throws up his arms in support of other protesters that are in the injunction enforcement zone. Jen Osborne/The Canadian Press 11 of 12