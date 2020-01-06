 Skip to main content

Canada

In photos: St. John's walloped by 2020’s first major winter storm

Eastern Newfoundland was walloped by 2020’s first major winter storm Monday, with Environment Canada storm warnings and special weather statements issued for St. John’s and areas north along the coast up to Gander.

The view of The Battery in St. John's, following the first major snowstorm of the year.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A man clears the sidewalk on Water Street in St. John's following the first major snow storm of the year.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Don Decker clears his driveway in St. John's following the first major snowstorm of the year.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Fishing boats are tied up at Fort Amherst in St. John's.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Sean Gorman clears his driveway in St. John's.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A man clears his driveway on Victoria Street in St. John's.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Lisa Decker clears her driveway in St. John's.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The city of St. John's following the first major snowstorm of the year.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A man clears his driveway in St. John’s.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

The view of The Battery is seen in St. John's.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

