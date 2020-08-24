Part of Scarborough Bluffs collapses onto Toronto beach; no one injured

Open this photo in gallery A couple looks out over Lake Ontario from the Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto on Oct. 28, 2013. Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

Police say it was just luck no one was injured when a massive boulder fell onto a beach below in Toronto’s east end.

Const. David Hopkinson says part of the Scarborough Bluffs came loose and crashed on the beach and into Lake Ontario shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Videos on social media show people running away from a large cloud of dust immediately after the collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

Hopkinson says no one was underneath at the time or on top of the bluffs, but there were boaters nearby.

He says police received calls about an explosion in the area, but they believe it was just the sound of the rocks crashing down.

He says police and firefighters are called out regularly for people who get stuck trying to climb the bluffs, and advises against it.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.