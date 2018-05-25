Police seek two suspects after bomb explosion at Mississauga restaurant injures 15 people

A bomb exploded around 10:30 p.m.. on Thursday night at Bombay Bhel, a restaurant in Mississauga

Fifteen people were injured in the blast, three critically. Police say those critically injured have now been upgraded to stable

Peel Regional Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying two suspects

Open this photo in gallery A still from CCTV footage shows two men entering Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga on Thursday, May 24. Police are looking for two suspects after a bomb injured 15 people at the restaurant. SOCIAL MEDIA/Reuters

Peel Regional Police are seeking two suspects following a bomb explosion at a Mississauga restaurant Thursday night that sent 15 people to hospital.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. after two men entered the Bombay Bhel restaurant, in a strip mall at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, with an improvised explosive device.

The pair left the bomb and immediately fled - by car, police believe.

At a press conference outside the plaza Friday morning, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans made a plea for information. They are looking to speak with any witnesses and anyone who was at the restaurant Thursday night when the explosion occurred.

She said there were two separate parties celebrating birthdays in the busy restaurant, and that there were children under 10 in attendance. No children were injured, she said.

Fifteen people, ranging in age from 23 to 69, were sent to hospital. Three victims - a 35-year-old man from Brampton, a 62-year-old woman from Mississauga, and a 48-year-old woman from Mississauga - were initially reported to be in critical condition, Chief Evans said, but have been upgraded to stable condition.

An image of the suspects, taken from surveillance video, has been released by police.

The first suspect was described as being in his mid-20s with light skin and a stocky build. He was between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall and was wearing dark jeans and a dark zip-up hoodie. He had a baseball cap with a light grey peak, and had his face covered with a dark cloth.

The second suspect was described as having fair skin. He was between 5 foot 9 and 5 foot 10, with a thin build. He wore faded jeans, dark skate shoes, and a dark zip-up hoodie pulled over his head. His face was also covered.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle the suspects are believed to have fled in.

Chief Evans said the investigation is in its early stages, and that they are working with policing partners across the Greater Toronto Area, including the RCMP.

“Every police resource is being used right now to locate the people responsible for this horrendous act,” she said.



She said police have no indication at this stage that this was an act of terrorism or a hate crime, stressing that they are not ruling anything out.

The plaza where the restaurant is located remained taped off Friday morning. Chief Evans confirmed a second area, to which police believe the suspects may have fled, has also been cordoned off.

“We need the public’s assistance to help us identify these men. I urge anyone who may have information about this incident, or who was at or near the restaurant at the time of the incident, to please contact Peel Police 12 division,” Chief Evans said.

