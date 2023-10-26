Police say a 17-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being found with a stab wound on the steps of a Toronto high school.

They say officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to reports that a youth had been stabbed at Oakwood Collegiate Institute, briefly putting the school into a lockdown.

Toronto police have updated that initial report to say the stabbing did not take place inside the school and that the lockdown at Oakwood had been lifted.

They say the boy, who is a student at the school, is in serious non-life-threating condition after being stabbed once in the torso.

Police say the stabbing did not happen on school property and are appealing to the public for any witnesses.

They say no suspect information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.