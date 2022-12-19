Police say a woman was arrested after multiple people were assaulted at a Toronto subway station Monday morning.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident happened at 9:24 a.m. at the St. Clair subway station and the suspect was detained by an off-duty officer until police arrived at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident and paramedics are treating the victims.

The Toronto Transit Commission says it is aware of reports of an assault on a Line 1 train, but did not provide further details.

It notes that it has recently added more patrols and is deploying more uniformed staff on subways to keep its customers and employees safe.

Monday’s assault comes less than two weeks after one woman was stabbed to death and another one wounded in a random attack on the subway near High Park.