 Skip to main content

Cannabis New Brunswick’s Crown-owned cannabis retailer reports $11.7-million loss in first year

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned cannabis retailer reports $11.7-million loss in first year

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Part of cannabis laws and regulations

New Brunswick’s Crown-owned cannabis retailer is recording a big financial loss in its first year in operation.

Unaudited year-end results released Tuesday show Cannabis NB lost $11.7-million.

The agency says sales of legal cannabis for the fourth quarter were $9.7-million, resulting in a year-end total of $18.6-million.

Story continues below advertisement

General manager Lara Wood says the government knew there would be challenges but is confident objectives including reducing the illicit market and creating public awareness are being met.

Last October, former Cannabis NB president Brian Harriman said with overhead and start-up costs, he hoped the 20 stores would at least break even in their first fiscal year.

As the parent company, NB Liquor will consolidate Cannabis NB’s results into its year-end results.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative news service tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter